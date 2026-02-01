Is Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I 2026 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports?

Australia enters the third and final PAK vs AUS T20I 2026 seeking to avoid a clean sweep after suffering heavy defeats in the first two encounters. The tourists’ batting line-up has struggled against Pakistan’s spin-heavy attack, particularly the duo of Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan. PAK vs AUS: Cameron Green's 'Chucking' Gesture Ignites Debate Over Pakistan Bowler Usman Tariq's Action.

For Pakistan, the series has been a triumph for new captain Salman Ali Agha, who has led the team to an unassailable 2-0 lead. With the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka commencing in less than a week, both teams are expected to field their strongest available XIs to finalise their tactical plans.

As the home side looks to complete a historic 3-0 series whitewash at the Gaddafi Stadium, the broadcast ensures that fans across Pakistan can watch the conclusion of this high-profile T20 World Cup preparatory series on free-to-air television. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Pakistan Batter Gets Dismissed On Single-Digit Score During PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I 2026.

PAK vs AUS Broadcast Availability on PTV Sports

For viewers in Pakistan, the national broadcaster PTV Sports is providing full live coverage of the series. The match is also being telecast on A Sports, ensuring wide accessibility across the country. Digital audiences in Pakistan can stream the action live via the Tamasha, Tapmad, and Myco apps.

In contrast, the broadcast landscape in India remains restricted to digital platforms. There is no live telecast available on any Indian television channel. However, fans in India can access a free live stream through the Sports TV YouTube channel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).