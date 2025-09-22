Pakistion national cricket team will be back in action in the Asia Cup 2025 as they will take on Sri Lanka national cricket team in a very crucial encounter in the Super 4's. Both teams have lost one game each in the Super 4's so far and their next game will decide whether they have a higher chance of survival in the competition or not. Sri Lanka entered the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on the back of winning three consecutive games, Despite that they lost the first game against Bangladesh and are now in a tricky position. Pakistan, meanwhile have lost two games against India in the Group Stages and the Super 4, they are in a vulnerable position and need a win as well. When is PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Match Preview.

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka has been in form with the bat. One of them stepped up in every game to make sure Sri Lanka reached a competitive total. Their bowlers Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara have been among wickets as well. Meanwhile, for Pakistan, Sahibzada Farhan has been in form and has scored runs. Fakhar Zaman has been batting well too. Pakistan will look to bring back Hasan Nawaz in their playing XI. Meanwhile, fans eager to know whether it will rain during the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 game will get the entire information here.

Abu Dhabi Weather Live

Good news for the fans as there is minimal chances of rain during the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4. There is only 3-4% chances of rain during the match and it is expected that the match will not be interrupted. The temperature is expected to stay on slightly lower side, between 33-34% and the sky is expected to stay clear during the duration of the match. The humidity although is going to stay between 76-77%, which is on the higher side and dew is expected to form later. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match and Who Will Win PAK vs SL T20I?

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch has slightly been a better batting track compared to Dubai in the Asia Cup 2025. Even Oman were able to score runs against India and their batters, when set, were able to play their strokes. There is movement with the new ball and some extra bounce for the seamers. Slightly lesser purchase for the spinners. Both side has good seamers and they will get some lift off the deck. Batters meanwhile, can play more across the line shots.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 11:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).