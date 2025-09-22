Pakistan Qualification Scenario for Asia Cup 2025 Final: Are Pakistan out of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament? Can Pakistan still qualify for the Asia Cup 2025 final after Super 4 loss to India? This question might arise in the minds of the Pakistan National Cricket Team fans after the Salman Ali Agha-led team crashed to a six-wicket defeat against the India National Cricket Team on September 21, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both of Pakistan's losses in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament have come against India after the Green Shirts lost to the Men in Blue last Sunday, as well as at the very same venue. Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Points Table Updated: India Move to the Top of the Table With Six-Wicket Victory Against Pakistan.

Pakistan had started off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a victory over Oman, but subsequently lost to India in their next Group A match. Amid the handshake controversy after which Pakistan even threatened to boycott, the Green Shirts competed against the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and defeated them to secure qualification to the Super 4 stage from Group A. Just like other teams, Pakistan's Super 4 schedule features three matches, one of which has ended in a defeat. When is Next India vs Pakistan Match in Asia Cup 2025? Check Date, Time and Venue of Another Potential IND vs PAK Cricket Match.

Here's How Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan Can Qualify for Asia Cup 2025 Final

As mentioned before, every team is set to compete in three matches in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage and Pakistan now have just two more matches remaining. Pakistan's loss to India has dealt a big blow to their NRR (Net Run Rate), which is -0.689. Pakistan face Sri Lanka next in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on September 23 and will square off against Bangladesh on September 25. The teams which finish in the top two spots on the Asia Cup 2025 points table will qualify for the Asia Cup 2025 final.

Pakistan, at best, can get to four points from here on with two matches remaining in the Asia Cup 2025. Wins in both those matches can take Pakistan's point tally to four and they would also need other results to go their way to qualify for the Asia Cup 2025 final. Pakistan will also be required to perform better than NRR as it would come in handy in case of two teams tied on points.

