Cricket season commences in Pakistan as the ICC World Test Champions South Africa national cricket team tours the nation for a two-match series starting October 12. The PAK vs SA 1st Test will be played at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and will commence at 10 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST). While Ten Sports and A Sports will provide PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 live telecast on TV, Tapmad and Tamasha live streaming viewing options in Pakistan, will the Pakistan vs South Africa first Test 2025 live telecast be available on PTV Sports? Pakistan vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st Test 2025 and Who Will Win PAK vs SA Test Match?.

This marks the first series for both teams in this current WTC 2025-27 cycle. Pakistan will be captained by Shah Masood, with whom the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has persisted despite poor results last year, while South Africa will be led by stand-in skipper Aiden Markram, who will fill in the shoes of Temba Bavuma. Bavuma has been ruled out of the PAK vs SA Test series 2025 due to an injury. Babar Azam Named in 11-Player Red-Ball Training Camp Ahead of Pakistan vs South Africa Test Series .

PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025

Match PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Date October 12 Time 10:00 AM (Pakistan Time) Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Live Telecast, Streaming Details in Pakistan Ten Sports and A Sports, Tapmad and Tamasha

Is Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports?

Unfortunately, the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 live telecast won't be available for viewing options on PTV Sports. The Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 broadcast rights were allotted to A Sports and Ten Sports by PCB, hence fans in Pakistan will not be able to watch PAK vs SA 1st Test on PTV Sports TV channel.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (PCB). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2025 08:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).