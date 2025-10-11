The Pakistan national cricket team are set to host the reigning World Test Championship winners South Africa national cricket team for a two-match Test series next. The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 is scheduled to start on Sunday, October 12, at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In this article, we shall take a look at the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team best fantasy playing XI prediction, with context to the first Test match. Pakistan vs South Africa 2025: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About PAK vs SA Test, ODI and T20I Series.

This South Africa tour of Pakistan 2025 is a full package of all three formats. Beginning with two Tests, the Proteas will then be playing the Green Shirts for 3 T20Is, and then 3 ODIs. The PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 is organized to be held at Pakistan's Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Shan Masood will be leading the hosts, while the Proteas will have Aiden Markram as the captain in the absence of the talented Temba Bavuma.

PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Batters: Aiden Markram (SA), Babar Azam (PAK), Tristan Stubbs (SA), Dewald Brevis (SA), Shan Masood (PAK)

All-Rounders: Corbin Bosch (SA), Marco Jansen (SA), Wiaan Mulder (SA)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Shaheen Afridi (PAK). When is PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read Pakistan vs South Africa Match Preview.

Who Will Win PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Match?

The reigning World Test Championship winners South Africa national cricket team have a much stronger squad and way more balanced than the hosts Pakistan national cricket team. The PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 must be an easy win for South Africa. It would be no surprise if they even wrap the game early.

