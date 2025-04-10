The Pakistan Super league (PSL) is all set to commence from April 11 with the opening match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. The PSL 2025 promises a lot as Pakistan has recently hosted the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and it has led to an infrastructural development of cricket in Pakistan. The PSL is going to be a beneficiary of that and fans are excited to see their favourite cricket teams in action. The opening day will see two former champions clash under the captaincy of two star Pakistan cricketers Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Although both have not been in the best of forms in the recent past, they will look to commence the season with a win. On Which Channel PSL 2025 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

Islamabad United are highly dependent on their spin trio of Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. Their pace attack is not the best except for Naseem Shah in terms of local talent although Naseem's brother Hunain will provide some support. They have to make a choice between Riley Meredith and Ben Dwarshuis. THe batting is strong in the top order with the presence of Colin Munro, in-form Sahibzada Farhan, Azam Khan, Matt Short and Haider Ali. They are the defending champions and will be tough to beat for Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars won the title last time in 2023 and despite having a good team had a poor season last time around. They have a strong middle order this time with Daryl Mitchell, Sikandar Raza, Sam Billings and David Wiese gives them plenty of post-powerplay firepower. But the X-factor of Qalandars has always been their bowling and the pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan will decide how they will progress in their tournament. They will also have expectations from Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Kahn and Asif Ali in their respective roles. PSL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Pakistan Super League Franchises for Season 10.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Head-to-Head in PSL

Matches Islamabad United Won Lahore Qalandars Won No Result 19 10 9 0

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars have played each other 19 times in Pakistan Super League so far. The former has won 10 matches while Lahore Qalandars has been able to win 9. No matches have been washed out by rain. It has been a very close rivalry between the two and the match on April 11 can decide which way it goes ahead.

