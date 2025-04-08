Pakistan Super League 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: The tenth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) begins on April 11. For the first time, PSL will run parallel to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Due to ICC Champions Trophy 2025, PSL was pushed to April-May from its original window of February-March. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PSL 2025 live streaming online and telecast in India you can scroll down. PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season 10.

The PSL 2025 will be held across four venues- Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, National Stadium Karachi, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and Multan Cricket Stadium. In India, PSL live broadcast was missing from TV channels but PSL 2025 live telecast and streaming both will be available this season.

Where to Watch PSL 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcast rights of Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. So, PSL 2025 live telecast in India will be available on Sony Sports Network TV channels. 'How is PSL 10 Bigger and Better?' Multan Sultans Owner Ali Tareen Frustrated With 'Hollow Words' From Pakistan Cricket Board, Points Out Lack of Innovation Ahead of PSL 2025 (Watch Video).

How to Watch PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

With Sony Sports Network having the broadcast rights of PSL 2025 in India, fans can watch live streaming of the T20 league on its OTT platform SonyLIV app and website. Apart from SonyLIV, PSL 2025 live streaming online in India will be available on FanCode mobile app and website as well. Fans will have to subscribe to services to watch PSL 2025 live streaming online in India on both these platforms.

