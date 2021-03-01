Islamabad United are up against Quetta Gladiators in the Match 12 of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday (March 1). Both sides have made a contrasting start to the season, which makes Islamabad firm favourites for this fixture. With two wins in three games, the Shadab Khan-led side is fourth in the points table, but an emphatic victory in this clash could even see them toppling Peshawar Zalmi at the top position. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators have lost their first three games and are tottering at the last spot. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for the ISL vs QUE match. PSL 2021 Points Table Updated.

With Alex Hales, Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf in the ranks, Islamabad have a potent team, and the two-time would take the field with great confidence. On the other hand, Sarfaraz Ahmed's's men e need to revamp their plans to get their first win of the season. The likes of Tom Banton, Faf du Plessis and Sarfaraz Ahmed need to unleash their A-game with the bat, while Mohammad Hasnain and Usman Shinwari need to make a mark in the bowling department. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

ISL vs QUE, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Azam Khan (QUE) should be your lone wicket-keeper for this clash.

ISL vs QUE, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Hussain Talat (LAH), Tom Banton (QUE), Faf du Plessis (QUE), Alex Hales (ISL) must be your batsmen.

ISL vs QUE, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Faheem Ashraf (LAH ISL Lewis Gregory (ISL) and Shadab Khan (ISL) must be the all-rounders in your team.

ISL vs QUE, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mohammad Hasnain (QUE), Qais Ahmed (QUE) and Hasan Ali (ISL) must be your bowlers.

ISL vs QUE, PSL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Azam Khan (QUE), Hussain Talat (LAH), Tom Banton (QUE), Faf du Plessis (QUE), Alex Hales (ISL), Faheem Ashraf (LAH ISL Lewis Gregory (ISL) and Shadab Khan (ISL), Mohammad Hasnain (QUE), Qais Ahmed (QUE), Hasan Ali (ISL).

Alex Hales (ISL) should definitely be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Hasan Ali (ISL) can fill the vice-captain slot.

