Islamabad United Full PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: One of the most successful franchises in T20 cricket is Islamabad United, which features in the highly popular Pakistan Super League (PSL). IU made its first appearance in PSL 2015, and since then has become the most triumphant in the league, winning as many as three titles (2016, 2018, and 2024), including two out of the three editions. Meanwhile, you can download the Islamabad United PSL 2025 Full Schedule PDF here. The franchise is infamous for changing captains quite constantly, having as many as eight cricketers lead them across 10 PSL editions. LQ Full PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Lahore Qalandars Matches in Pakistan Super League 10 and Venue Details.

The defending champions will continue to be led by all-rounder Shabad Khan, have the likes of Mike Hesson, Ian Butler, and James Franklin as their support staff, with the former New Zealand coach leading the charge. IU finished third in the league stage with 11 points and then went on to clinch their third PSL title unbeaten in the playoffs stage.

IU Full PSL 2025 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue April 11 8:30 PM IST Islamabad United vs LQ Rawalpindi April 14 8:30 PM IST Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Rawalpindi April 16 8:30 PM IST Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Rawalpindi April 20 8:30 PM IST Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Karachi April 23 8:30 PM IST Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Multan April 30 8:30 PM IST Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Lahore May 2 8:30 PM IST Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Lahore May 3 8:30 PM IST Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Lahore May 7 8:30 PM IST Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Rawalpindi May 10 7:30 PM IST Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Rawalpindi

Islamabad United's PSL 2025 lineup consists of players like Andries Gous, Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Holder, Ben Dwarshuis, and Riley Meredith, adding international flavour to a strong domestic talent pool, with players such as Imad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan, and Faheem Ashraf.

