Islamabad United Full PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: One of the most successful franchises in T20 cricket is Islamabad United, which features in the highly popular Pakistan Super League (PSL). IU made its first appearance in PSL 2015, and since then has become the most triumphant in the league, winning as many as three titles (2016, 2018, and 2024), including two out of the three editions. Meanwhile, you can download the Islamabad United PSL 2025 Full Schedule PDF here. The franchise is infamous for changing captains quite constantly, having as many as eight cricketers lead them across 10 PSL editions. LQ Full PSL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Lahore Qalandars Matches in Pakistan Super League 10 and Venue Details.
The defending champions will continue to be led by all-rounder Shabad Khan, have the likes of Mike Hesson, Ian Butler, and James Franklin as their support staff, with the former New Zealand coach leading the charge. IU finished third in the league stage with 11 points and then went on to clinch their third PSL title unbeaten in the playoffs stage.
PSL 2025 New Logo Unveiled Ahead of Pakistan Super League Season 10 (Watch Video).
IU Full PSL 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|April 11
|8:30 PM IST
|Islamabad United vs LQ
|Rawalpindi
|April 14
|8:30 PM IST
|Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
|Rawalpindi
|April 16
|8:30 PM IST
|Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans
|Rawalpindi
|April 20
|8:30 PM IST
|Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United
|Karachi
|April 23
|8:30 PM IST
|Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United
|Multan
|April 30
|8:30 PM IST
|Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United
|Lahore
|May 2
|8:30 PM IST
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United
|Lahore
|May 3
|8:30 PM IST
|Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United
|Lahore
|May 7
|8:30 PM IST
|Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators
|Rawalpindi
|May 10
|7:30 PM IST
|Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings
|Rawalpindi
Islamabad United's PSL 2025 lineup consists of players like Andries Gous, Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Holder, Ben Dwarshuis, and Riley Meredith, adding international flavour to a strong domestic talent pool, with players such as Imad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan, and Faheem Ashraf.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2025 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).