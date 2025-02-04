The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the new logo of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 on Tuesday. The much-awaited PSL 10 season will take place across Pakistan from April 8 to May 19, marking a decade of thrilling T20 cricket action. The new logo of the Pakistan Super League is a bold tribute to the league's exceptional journey till now. The six bold lines in the new logo are a tribute to the six franchises that have carried this league forward. PSL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Pakistan Super League Franchises After Players Draft.

PSL 10 Logo Unveiled

🚨 A decade of unforgettable moments - HBL PSL 10 logo unveiled 🌟#HBLPSLX | #DECADEOFHBLPSL pic.twitter.com/igbNzuVyZP — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 4, 2025

