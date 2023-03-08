Quetta Gladiators achieve a miraculous win by defeating Peshawar Zalmi in a high scoring game thanks to the heroics of Jason Roy at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi. In a very batting friendly condition, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat first. Saim Ayub (74) starred again along with Babar Azam (115) to take Peshawar to a high score of 240/2. The mammoth total almost ensured a win but Jason Roy thought otherwise as he started striking the ball tremendously from the word go and demolished the Zalmi bowlers to score a 63-ball 145 and take Quetta over the finishing line comfortably.

Quetta Gladiators Chase Down Record 241

Highest Run-Chase in PSL History

Highest target successfully chased in PSL ☑️ Highest target successfully chased in T20s in Asia ☑️ Highest 2nd-innings total in T20s in Asia ☑️ 4th-highest target successfully chased in all T20s ☑️ A sensational chase from Quetta Gladiators!#HBLPSL8 | #PSL2023 | #PZvQG pic.twitter.com/erwzMfvpyy — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) March 8, 2023

