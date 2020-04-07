Jaydev Unadkat, Rajasthan Royals Bowler, Pledges to Make Contributions Towards COVID-19 Relief Fund

Rajasthan Royals' Jaydev Unadkat during a practice session at Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium in Jaipur (Photo Credits: IANS)

Indian cricketer Jaydev Unadkat announced on Tuesday that he and his family will make a contribution to the PM-CARES Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help the country in their fight against coronavirus. Unadkat also said that apart from the aid he will continue to provide essential things to the local migrants and local organizations. Several sportspersons such as Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Suresh Raina have come forward and donated to the Prime Minister’s fund and help the country to combat COVID-19. Sunil Gavaskar Donates Rs 59 Lakh Towards COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Rajasthan Royals pacer released the statement on his official Twitter account. ‘My family and I are making our contributions towards PM-CARES Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Gujarat), apart from providing essential things to the local migrants and local organisations.’ Unadkat said.

See Tweet

Prayers..for those who are going through tough times! We will get through this together.. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/siskbsAm4Q — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) April 7, 2020

‘These last few days have been absolutely challenging for a lot of us. I feel immense pain for those who are trying to make ends meet, fighting for food & life, in this situation. Let us all stand united, spread positivity and do whatever we can for those in need. This too shall pass. Stay Home, Stay Safe’ he added.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge effect in the country as more than 4,000 positive cases have been recorded with over 100 people losing their lives.