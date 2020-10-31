Last night Chris Gayle put up a massive show as he missed a century by a run and hammered the Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers in the 50th game of the Dream11 IPL 2020. He was dismissed by Jofra Archer who bowled a yorker and disturbed the furniture. With this, Gayle was sent packing on 99. Now, this was something that Jofra had predicted way back in 2013 and every word of it came out to be true. Apart from his bowling Jofra is also known for his prophetic tweets which have had a spooky resemblance to the present situation. His tweets about the Super Over during the World Cup 2019 was one of the most accurate ones which left the fans aghast with his prediction. Chris Gayle Misses Century by One Run Against Rajasthan Royals, Netizens Heap Praises on the Universe Boss for his Knock of 99.

Ever since, Archer has been even termed as the Nostradamus by the netizens has awed the fans by his spot-on prediction. Here was another instance where the English cricketer was accurate with his prediction. Even his IPL team, Rajasthan Royals responded to the post form 2013. "I know if I was bowling I know he wasn't getting da 100," read the old tweet by Jofra Archer. Check out the tweet below by Rajasthan Royals.

Taling about Gayle last night he became the first batsman to slam 1,000 sixes in the T20 cricket. KL Rahul's men lost the game by seven wickets as they chased a total of 185 runs. Ben Stokes half-century guided the team home and Sanju Samson missed out on 50 by a couple of runs.

