Speculations have been rounds that Kane Williamson might leave Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, SRH skipper David Warner put an end to all the rumours, confirming that New Zealand star isn’t going ‘anywhere.’ Responding to a fan on Twitter who demanded clarity on the matter, Warner wrote: “First I have heard of this. Kane will not be going anywhere.” Williamson and Warner put up some great performances in IPL 2020 as SRH finished the league-stage at the third position. While the skipper was the third-leading scorer of the season with 548 runs, Williamson made 317 runs in 12 games. David Warner Confident of Retaining Kane Williamson.

Although Williamson had a good time for the ‘Orange Army,’ many fans and experts reckoned that the Kiwi star is being ‘underutilized’ in the SRH line-up. The 30-year-old had to warm benches in four games while his batting position was never settled. Hence, speculations rife that the veteran batsman might switch to another team next season. However, Warner brought curtains to all rumours with a single tweet. David Warner, Sean Abbott Ruled Out of Second Test Against India.

Here's Warner's Tweet!!

First I have heard of this. Kane will not be going anywhere https://t.co/FokAQLJsmC — David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 22, 2020

As of now, Warner and Williamson are plying trade for their national teams. While the Kiwi skipper was last seen in the T20I series against Pakistan, Warner is recovering from his hamstring injury to participate in the India vs Australia Test series.

The southpaw has already missed the opening Test and is set to remain out of the Boxing-Day clash as well. Nevertheless, the Aussies didn’t miss Warner much in the opening Test, defeating India by eight wickets only in the third day. Moreover, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami will not take part in the remainder of the series – worsening India’s woes even further.

