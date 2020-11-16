David Warner recently on Twitter answered a fan where he was questioned for the possibility of losing Kane Williamson from the orange army in IPL 2021 mega-auction. The SRH skipper assured that they will not lose New Zealand cricket team captain Kane Williamson in IPL 2021 auctions. The Kiwi star cricketer has been consistent in his performance since IPL 2018. Williamson was bought back in SRH in IPL 2018 mega-auction for INR three crores. He also led the side in 2018 and 2019 where he took the orange army to the final and playoff respectively. Twitterati Praise Kane Williamson Despite Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Ouster from IPL 2020 As Delhi Capitals Qualify for Final.

In IPL 2020, David Warner was re-appointed as captain of SRH, as the orange army made it to the IPL Qualifier 2, where they lost to Delhi Capitals. In IPL 2018, Williamson won the Orange Cap for scoring 735 runs while in 2019, he managed to make 156 runs in nine matches. In IPL season 13 Kane Williamson came back in form as he made 317 runs which included an important half-century in the eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, check out David Warner's tweet assuring Williamson presence in SRH for IPL 2021. David Warner Congratulates Sunrisers Hyderabad Teammate T Natarjan for Maiden India Call-Up, Says ‘See You in Australia’.

David Warner Confident For Kane Williamson Being Part of SRH

In IPL mega-auction, a team can only retain five players. Franchises are still waiting about IPL 2021 mega-auction date, which is likely to take place in early 2021 as IPL season 14 will mostly commence from March-April. In the previous mega-auction, which took place in 2018, SRH had retained Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. They bought Williamson in the auction. Even if SRH release Williamson, in the upcoming auction, they can buy him back by using their Right to Match (RTM) card.

