Ahmedabad, Feb 20: Gujarat spinner Ravi Bishnoi was forced off the field following a concussion during the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Kerala on Thursday. Medium-pacer Hemang Patel was brought in as his replacement, sparking discussions on the interpretation of the 'like-for-like' substitution rule. Bishnoi, who had dismissed Kerala opener Rohan Kunnummal earlier, suffered a blow while attempting to stop a ball at point. As he dived, the ball deflected off his hand and struck his face. Only Five Spectators Spotted in the Stands During Vidarbha vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Semifinal, Number Drops to One Post Lunch.

He was immediately taken off the field for medical attention and did not return to play. As Hemang walked in to bat at No. 5 following the dismissal of opener Priyank Panchal, Kerala’s spinner Jalaj Saxena was seen in animated discussion with the umpires over the replacement of a spinner with a seamer.

However, with no other realistic options available, Gujarat’s decision was upheld, and Hemang played a crucial hand, scoring a composed 27 off 41 balls to help Gujarat stay in the fight for a first-innings lead. Milind Rege Dies: Players Wear Black Armbands in Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match.

Earlier in the match, Kerala had put up a formidable first-innings total of 457, powered by a spectacular unbeaten 177 from wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Azharuddeen. His innings provided the backbone to Kerala’s innings, ensuring they put up a challenging total for Gujarat.

Gujarat, however, responded strongly. Senior opener Priyank Panchal led the charge with a brilliant 148, stitching together a crucial 131-run opening stand with young batter Aarya Desai. The concussion rule sparked debate during the recent T20I series between India and England when pacer Harshit Rana was brought in as a substitute for all-rounder Shivam Dube.

