Kevin Pietersen left the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 commentary panel to spend time with his children at home. The former England and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain made the major announcement via a tweet. Pietersen said that his kids have resumed schooling amid the COVID-19 virus and he’ll like to stay with them in this ‘strange year.’ The 40-year-old was perhaps one of the most enthusiastic voices in the commentary, and his remarks were lauded one and all. From praising a player to criticizing dismal performances, Pietersen was someone who didn’t hold back to put his opinions and his absence will indeed be felt in the remainder of the season. Kevin Pietersen Slams MS Dhoni for His Batting Position During CSK vs RR, IPL 2020, Says ‘I Am Not Buying Nonsense.’

“I left the IPL as it’s half term for my kids and I want to be at home with them. It’s been a strange year, so now they’re off school, I want to be with them all day, everyday,” Pietersen wrote on the micro-blogging website. Earlier in the season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) duo Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh also pulled out of the gala T20 tournament. Although the veteran players cited personal reasons behind their decisions, many fans believed that the coronavirus scare must have inspired the decision. However, Pietersen made it crystal clear why he’s leaving the tournament in the middle. IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen Says My Heart Really Wants Delhi Capitals to Win Because I Love the Team.

View Tweet:

I left the IPL as it’s half term for my kids and I want to be at home with them. It’s been a strange year, so now they’re off school, I want to be with them all day, everyday. 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 16, 2020

Scenes From London!!

Morning, L O N D O N! 🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/SA0MzH0tNy — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 16, 2020

Meanwhile, IPL 2020 has entered its latter half and stakes in every game will get even higher. Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are comfortably placed in the top three spots in the team standings and are touted to make it to the playoffs. At the same time, remaining teams are fighting for the final spot with no team officially out of the tournament.

