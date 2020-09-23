After Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, Kevin Pietersen has also joined the bandwagon to slam MS Dhoni. The former English captain was quite brutal when it came to talking about MS Dhoni’s batting order as he came at number seven when the team needed him the most. Dhoni sent Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sam Curran ahead of him as the team chased a total of 217 during their IPL 2020 match against the Rajasthan Royals. After the match, Dhoni defended himself and said citied the reasons to come lower down the order but this did not go down well with the former English captain. Kevin Pietersen during the post-match comments did not mince his words to say that he does not buy nonsense. Virender Sehwag & Gautam Gambhir Slam MS Dhoni After CSK’s 16-Run Defeat Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

He also went on to say that Dhoni should have given himself an opportunity to win the game. “Yeah, you got to get up. You have to at least give yourself the opportunity to win the game. That’s what Sunny is talking about. When you see how close they went, Du Plessis started to go, then MS Dhoni started hitting at the end, and then they lost by only 16 runs,” said Pietersen in a post-match show to Star Sports. Dhoni had said that they wanted to try Sam Curran at the top.

Prior to this, even Virender Sehwag questioned MS Dhoni's intent for winning the game. He even went on to rate Dhoni's captaincy as four on ten. Gautam Gambhir too has said that Dhoni failed to lead the pack from the front.

