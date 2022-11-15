Kieron Pollard, one of Mumbai Indians’ greatest-ever players, has called it quits on his IPL career. The legendary West Indian thus ends an illustrious career for the record IPL champions, where he won the title five times, apart from clinching two Champions League trophies. From taking apart bowling attacks to chipping with important wickets at crucial junctures in a game, Pollard has been a titan in the IPL. Besides his batting and bowling, the big West Indian is also a terrific fielder, having pulled off near-impossible catches at times. Kieron Pollard Announces Retirement From IPL in Emotional Statement Shared by Mumbai Indians (Check Post)

Pollard retires not only as one of Mumbai’s greats but an IPL legend. He holds the record for hitting the most number of sixes in the IPL for Mumbai Indians (223) and is the second-highest run-getter in the franchise’s history (3915 runs). Besides these, he has also scored 180 runs in IPL finals at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 195.65 and holds the record for the record of scoring second joint-fastest fifty for Mumbai Indians (17 balls). As he calls time on his career, let us take a look at some of his best knocks for Mumbai Indians.

60* off 30 deliveries vs CSK, IPL 2013 Final: Mumbai’s record-IPL title-winning spree started back in 2013 and guess who delivered in the big final. The right-hander blasted 60 runs off just 32 deliveries to help Mumbai post a decent total on the board, which was eventually defended successfully by their bowlers. His innings had seven fours and three sixes and had it not been for his knock, Mumbai could have fallen way short of a good score.

70 off 47 deliveries vs RCB, IPL 2017: This one came in the 2017 edition of the IPL where Mumbai, set a target of 143 to win by RCB, were tottering at 33/5 at one stage. But the big man came to his side's rescue once again as he scored 70 off just 47 balls with three fours and five big sixes to take his side over the line, with seven balls remaining.

41* off 25 deliveries vs CSK, IPL 2019 Final: In yet another IPL final against CSK, Pollard stood tall as one of the standout performers of the match. He scored a quickfire and undefeated 41 off just 25 deliveries, which had three fours and as many sixes, to propel Mumbai to a decent target, which they were eventually defend successfully by just one run.

83 off 31 balls vs Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab), IPL 2019: Pollard once again raised his hand up to perform and eventually steer Mumbai to an unlikely win. Powered by KL Rahul's hundred and an impressive 63 from Chris Gayle, Punjab had posted 197/4. Mumbai, in response, had lost their top-order for low scores and Pollard, who was captaining the side in that game, played like a leader would as he took apart the Punjab bowling with three fours and a whopping 10 sixes! His innings helped Mumbai win the game.

87* off just 34 balls vs CSK, IPL 2021: At this point, one might realise that he loves playing against CSK and he surely does. Once again turning up with the bat, the right-hander smashed 87 undefeated runs in just 34 balls to help Mumbai chase down a 219-run target. His knock included six fours and eight sixes and it largely remains one of his memorable performances with the bat in the IPL.

After an illustrious cricket career in the IPL, Pollard will now take up the role of a batting coach of the franchise. A cricket solely dedicated to the Mumbai Indians family, Pollard will expect to pass on his knowledge and experience to the upcoming stars of the game.

