Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League, as was confirmed by his franchise Mumbai Indians, on Tuesday, November 14. Pollard, who has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the past, wrote in a statement that he realises the franchise needs a transition and if he is no longer able to play for Mumbai, he would not compete against them either. The West Indian also stated that he is looking forward to his role as batting coach and player for the MI Emirates.

Kieron Pollard Announces Retirement from IPL:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)