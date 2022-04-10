Prior to the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the Delhi Capitals were considered one of the favourites to lift the tile. But their performances on the field in the opening few games has left the fans with a lot to desire. With two defeats in their last two encounters, Delhi face league leaders Kolkata Knight Riders in an afternoon match with pressure mounting on Rishabh Pant and co to stop the slide. The defeat against Lucknow, in particular, was disappointing as both the batting and bowling department downed easily. Opponents, Kolkata Knight Riders, have been the standout performers so far and will be confident of continuing the winning run. They defeated Mumbai Indians in a dramatic fashion in the previous match and this must have given them a lot of confidence. KKR vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 19.

Pat Cummins’ destruction of the Mumbai’s bowling attack has given KKR a lift as they now have two explosive lower order batsmen in the Australian skipper and Andre Russell. Ajinkya Rahane’s poor form has continued with him failing to get a big score at the top. He is expected to keep his place in the side though with the team management set to continue with the winning team. Sunil Narine may not be amongst the pick of wickets but his miserly economy rate creates pressure on the opposition.

Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant are getting the runs for Delhi but it is time the other players chip in. David Warner looked out of sorts in his first game of the IPL but the Australian opener is only expected to get better. One positive so far for Delhi has been Kuldeep Yadav somewhat looking the player that made him a regular in the Indian team. KKR vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 19.

KKR vs DC Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 19 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the KKR vs DC clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

KKR vs DC Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 19 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the KKR vs DC match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. Kolkata have got too much firepower in them and should secure an easy win against Delhi.

