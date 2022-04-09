Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 19 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The KKR vs DC clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 10 2022 (Sunday) at 03:30 pm.Meanwhile, fans searching for KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

At this point, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the top performers in IPL 2022. KKR defeated all the top teams of IPL, including CSK, MI and PBKS, while losing their only game to RCB. Kolkata Knight Riders played their last match against Mumbai Indians (MI) and won by five wickets after an easy chase of 162. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) had a hard time playing newbies, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) but mastered the game against record time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians (MI). Though the win probability for this match between KKR and DC is 50-50, Kolkata Knight Riders remain the favourites.

KKR vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Sam Billings (KKR) is our wicket-keeper.

KKR vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Prithvi Shaw (DC), David Warner (DC) can be our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy Team.

KKR vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Pat Cummins (KKR), Axar Patel (DC), Andre Russell (KKR) can be taken as the all-rounders.

KKR vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Umesh Yadav (KKR), Mustafizur Rahman (DC) could be taken as the bowlers.

Shreyas Iyer (KKR) could be named as the captain of your KKR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Pat Cummins (KKR) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

