Its is Kolkata vs Delhi on Sunday! Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) takes on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the match number 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. While KKR have played four matches and are on top of the IPL 2022 points table (at the time of writing), DC have played three games in contrast and are on seventh spot. Meanwhile, ahead of KRR vs DC IPL 2022 match, we take a look at head-to-head record and other important things related to the match. KKR vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 19.

KKR come into the match having defeated Mumbai Indians impressively with Pat Cummins playing a blinder of an innings. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals lost to Lucknow Super Giants in their last outing. So, both the teams come into the game with contrasting results in the previous matches.

KKR vs DC Head-to-Head Record

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have faced each other a total of 29 times. KKR holds an advantage with 16 while DC has emerged victorious in 12 matches. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 19 Key Players

Kolkata Knight Riders would rely on the services of Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins while for Delhi Capitals, the key players for this match would be David Warner and Kuldeep Yadav.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 19 Mini Battles

An KKR vs DC clash always brings up some interesting player battles and this time, it's no different. The duel between Venkatesh Iyer and Mustafizur Rahman would be one to watch out for. Also, the contest between Sunil Narine and Rishabh Pant would have a say in the outcome of this fixture.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 19 Venue and Match Timing

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals (KKR vs DC) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 10, 2022 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 03:00 pm.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 19 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match live on Star Sports channels. The KKR vs DC match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the KKR vs DC live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 19 Likely Playing XIs

KKR Predicted Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

DC Predicted Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur/Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje.

