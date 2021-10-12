Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders look to book a place in the IPL 2021 finals as they face each other in Qualifier 2. The clash will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 13, 2021 (Wednesday) with the winner facing Chennai Super Kings for the title. So ahead of the fixture, we take a look at the head-to-head record, key battles and other important things. RCB vs KKR Highlights of VIVO IPL 2021, Eliminator: Kolkata Knight Riders Script Thrilling Win, To Face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.

Last season’s beaten finalists, Delhi Capitals, will be aiming to go one step further this time as they hope to win their maiden IPL title. However, the Rishabh Pant-led outfit will face a stern test against the resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders, who themselves are searching for their first title triumph since 2014. Both teams have been brilliant in the UAE leg and will fancy themselves getting over the line to make it to the summit clash.

KKR vs DC Head-to-Head

In terms of head-to-head records, Kolkata Knight Riders hold the upper hand over Delhi Capitals with 15 wins from 28 matches played. Delhi have won the remaining 12 matches while one game has ended in No Result. Meanwhile, this season, both teams have won one encounter each.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Qualifier 2, Key Players

Shimron Hetmyer and Shikhar Dhawan will play an important role for Delhi Capitals in this match while Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy will be the key players for Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Qualifier 2, Mini Battles

Venkatesh Iyer vs Anrich Nortje will be one of the key battles to look forward to while Shimron Hetmyer vs Shakib Al Hasan could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the game.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Qualifier 2Venue and Match Timing

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (DC vs KKR) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 13, 2021 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Qualifier 2Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live on Star Sports channels. The DC vs KKR match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the DC vs KKR live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2021 Qualifier 2, Likely Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi.

Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Curran, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

