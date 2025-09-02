The ongoing UAE Tri-Nation series 2025 is in its business end, with all teams - Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates - having played two matches each. Pakistan national cricket team are leading the UAE Tri-Nation series 2025 points table, and will look to keep their unbeaten run in the tourney, when they face Afghanistan national cricket team on September 2 in AFG vs PAK T20 20-overs cricket match. Pakistan looks like a well-oiled machine, with two wins under their belt, while Afghanistan are still finding its groove, notching up their maiden series last evening against host UAE. Sea of Cricket Fans Gather in Kabul To Watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match on Big Screen (See Pics and Video).

As seen in the series, chasing the second innings of the ongoing UAE Tri-Nation series 2025 has been a bit tough, with bowlers getting some help under the lights, which makes the toss a crucial factor. The weather so far has been on the friendlier side, with rain staying away, and all four T20Is finishing without any delays or stalls. Ahead of the AFG vs PAK UAE Tri-Series 2025 match, let us check below what the weather and pitch conditions will be for the Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20I match.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan UAE Tri-Series 2025, Sharjah Weather

The AFG vs PAK Tri-Nation series 2025 T20I match will be played in Sharjah on Tuesday, September 2, and will start at 8:30 PM with the forecast showing no signs of rain. As seen in the weather forecast, the temperatures are in the high 30s, which will see conditions in the middle hot and sultry, which could affect players. Most Wickets in T20Is: Rashid Khan Surpasses Tim Southee to Become Highest Wicket-Taker in Men's T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During UAE vs AFG Tri-Series 2025 Match.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah cricket stadium has so far produced a good contest between bat and ball, with batters making merry while bowlers scalping wickets, making the T20Is interesting.

