KL Rahul’s name did not feature in the squads picked by the BCCI for the upcoming T20Is and ODIs against New Zealand. The right-hander has rediscovered his role in the Indian team’s middle-order, batting at number five and playing as the specialist wicketkeeper batter in the last two ODI series that the Men in Blue have played. A BCCI statement clarified that Rahul was unavailable for the limited-overs series against New Zealand owing to ‘family commitments’ and has sparked reports of him finally tying the knot with girlfriend and actor Athiya Shetty. The two are set to marry and let us look at the date of the event. Shafali Verma on Fire! Indian U19 Captain Smashes 26 Runs in One Over During IND vs SA, ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

It is no secret that Rahul has been dating Athiya for quite some time now and it has been reported widely that the couple would get married in January, marking the first big-profile wedding of the year. According to a report in India Today, the two are set to tie the knot on January 23. The wedding is reportedly set to take place at the residence of Athiya’s father and actor Suniel Shetty’s house in Khandala in the presence of their family members and close friends. The report also claims that the marriage ceremony will occur from January 21-23, although the official date is yet to be announced. Ravindra Jadeja Set To Feature in Ranji Trophy To Regain Match Fitness Ahead of India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

The two have already shared many adorable couple photos on social media, and it might be time that they are finally married. Rahul recently showed why he was so valuable to the Indian team as he played a patient knock in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series in Kolkata as he guided the team to a win from a tricky situation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2023 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).