India U19 captain Shafali Verma was in some mood for attack as she smashed 26 runs in one over during her side's opening match at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Saturday, January 14. The right-hander took apart the bowling of Nthabiseng Nini as she smashed her for five fours and one six, hitting the spinner for runs on both sides of the wicket. She eventually scored 45 runs off 18 deliveries and helped India chase down a 166-run target in just 17.3 overs. Shafali Verma Smashes 45 Runs in 16 Balls, Hitting 26 Runs in One Over During IND vs SA in U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023; Netizens Praise Indian Cricketer.

Shafali Verma Smashes 26 Runs in One Over:

