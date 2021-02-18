Kolkata Knight Riders will look to mount a challenge toward their third title and the Eoin Morgan-led side have finalised their team for the Indian Premier League 2021 season at the IPL 2021 Player Auction which was held on February 18 (Thursday). As many as 292 players will go under the hammer with just 62 spots up for the grabs which include some of the superstars of world cricket and it will be interesting to see strategies from franchises including the two-time champions KKR. IPL 2021 Auction, Purse of Each Team: Here’s How Much Money Franchises Can Spend on During Indian Premier League Bidding.

Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled in the past few seasons but will be looking to tune up their squad ahead of the new edition. KKR finished fifth last year, missing out on the play-off berth on the basis of the net-run rate, going a second consecutive season without playing cricket past the league stage in the competition. IPL 2021 Players Auction: Three Players Who Can Emerge As Most Expensive Buys at Indian Premier League Season 14 Bidding.

Eoin Morgan took over the captaincy duties at KKR midway through last season taking over the mantle from Dinesh Karthik after an underwhelming start. But the two-time champions played some fantastic cricket in the latter half of the competition and will be looking to build on that with the latest additions to the squad.

KKR Full Squad 2021

KKR Players Bought At IPL 2021 Auction

Shakib Al Hasan

KKR Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2021 Auction

Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert.

KKR previous Season Recap

Kolkata Knight Riders failed to qualify for the play-off of IPL 2020, finishing fifth in the league table, losing out on knockout action due to inferior net run-rate. The two-time champions won seven of their 14 games last season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2021 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).