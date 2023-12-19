The Kolkata Knight Riders have been one of the teams that has failed to live up to the expectations of fans in the past few years. Having missed out on winning the 2021 IPL final, the Knight Riders have failed to even make it to the playoffs in the past two editions and Shreyas Iyer and his team will be keen on changing that. The two-time winners welcomed back Gautam Gambhir--the man responsible for both those successes--as the team mentor ahead of the IPL 2024 season and they are expected to be watched out for in the auction on December 19. IPL 2024 Auction Team Purse Balance: Here’s How Much Money Each Team Can Spend During Indian Premier League Players Bidding Event in Dubai.

The Knight Riders kept their faith in Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer among others while releasing the likes of Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee. Shardul Thakur, who had been acquired for a big sum last year, was released as well. With a purse of Rs 32.7 crore, and four overseas slots to fill, it will be interesting to see how KKR fares at the auction table. Is IPL 2024 Trade Window Open? What is The Player Transfer Deadline? Are Players Available for Trading After the Auction? Know All Details.

KKR Players Bought at IPL 2024 Auction:

KKR Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction: Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy.

KKR Previous Season Recap: The Knight Riders, led by Nitish Rana last season, finished seventh on the IPL points table after winning just six out of 14 matches, with a negative Net Run Rate (-0.239). Rinku Singh was KKR's highest run-scorer with 474 runs followed by Rana, who scored 413. Varun Chakaravarthy was KKR's standout bowler with 20 wickets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2023 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).