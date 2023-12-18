The IPL 2024 season is only a few months away now and preparations have begun in full swing as the teams are reassessing their strengths and weaknesses in terms of squad construction ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Some teams have revamped their coaching staff and some had made big changes in their squad. With the IPL 2024 auction on it's way, those teams need to fill in the gaps and reinforce the squad well enough to be competitive during the season. The trade window opened in November and teams had the opportunity to trade a few players in a deal that benefits both the sides. Mumbai Indians started the proceedings by trading in Romario Shepherd from LSG and others joined soon enough including LSG, RR, SRH, MI, GT and RCB. IPL 2024 Auction: Ten Most Expensive Players in History of Indian Premier League.

Avesh Khan and Devdutt Padikkal got swapped by RR and LSG. SRH and RCB swapped Shahbaz Ahmed and Mayank Dagar while the biggest attraction was Hardik Pandya's move from GT to MI. It was followed by Cameron Green moving from MI to RCB. This time the trade window changed the entire dynamics between the teams and their requirements in the auction.

This wasn't the end though. Teams kept contacting each other looking for trade opportunities of several cricketers despite the retentions and releases getting confirmed on November 26, 2023. Fans are now eager to know what happens to the trade window as the IPL 2024 auction approaches. Will it close? Can players bought in the auction be traded after it? Entire information is available in this article.

Is IPL 2024 Trade Window Open?

No, the IPL 2024 trade window is not open this as the auction is around now. The IPL 2024 trade window was closed on December 12 as the auction is scheduled for December 19. But it will open again on December 20, for up to a month before the 2024 season begins. That means the window is likely to remain open till February 2024. A confirmed deadline is yet to be announced by the IPL governing council. Purchased players at the auction can be traded in the trade window following it. IPL 2024: Take a Look at Player Release Story of Whims and Minimal Communication.

After the Hardik Pandya trade shook up the system, there has been few reports some star players wanting a way out of their team through trade ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Also much depends on how teams fare at the auction which will reset the values of the cricketers currently retained by the franchises. After that they can request a trade or the said player can ask for a move with the two concerned franchise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2023 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).