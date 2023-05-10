Match number 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on May 11, 2023, Thursday. Before the match between Kolkata and Rajasthan gets underway, let us look at how the two teams stand right now after playing 11 games. Kolkata Knight Riders, on one hand, are fighting it hard to make a place for themselves in the top four. The two times IPL winners are currently in the sixth place with 10 points in hand after seeing five wins and six defeats. The Nitish Rana-led side recently triumphed against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to record their fifth win of the season and stay alive in the race for the playoffs. MS Dhoni Meets Oscar-Winning Documentary The Elephant Whisperers' Team, Gifts Them CSK Jerseys (View Pics).

Bowling first, Kolkata bowlers shined with the ball as they managed to hold Punjab to competitive score of 179 despite a fighting knock of 57 from captain Shikhar Dhawan. Chasing 180, Jason Roy (38), Nitish Rana (51), and Rinku Singh (42) performed well with the bat as Kolkata chased down the target comfortably. With this win, Kolkata kept their hopes of reaching the playoffs alive.

Meanwhile, for Rajasthan Royals, everything seemed to go well until they suffered a series of defeats. Since Rajasthan beat Chennai Super Kings, their form and performance suddenly plummeted. Since the win against CSK, the Sanju Samson-led team went on to suffer a hat-trick of losses. Their last game against defending champions, Gujarat Titans, saw them experiencing a major batting collapse as they got bowled out for just 118.

With fewer runs to defend, Gujarat’s in-form top-order batters ensured that they reached the finishing line with minimal worries. For Rajasthan, their next game is a must-win clash if they are to enter the semis of the IPL 2023.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Kolkata and Rajasthan, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between KKR and RR, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Kolkata and Rajasthan is Rajasthan. ‘Cheater Virat Kohli’ Cricket Fans Criticise Star RCB Batsman for Not Walking Away Despite Edging the Ball During MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Google Win Probability for the IPL 2023 match between KKR and RR. (Source: Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Rajasthan Royals side are the favourites with 52% winning chance and it is also justified, given the form and performance Rajasthan have put earlier this season. The prediction further states that Kolkata have got 48% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a close encounter. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect the contest to be a close encounter. However, there is also possibility that Kolkata may also pull off a win against Rajasthan, provided if Kolkata put up their best performance.

