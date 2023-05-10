RCB batter Virat Kohli was criticised for not walking away despite ultra-edge showing that he had nicked the ball during Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match. During the MI vs RCB match, Kohli had nicked the ball but the umpire had signalled not out, which forced opposition captain Rohit Sharma to take DRS and on being taken the DRS, it showed that Kohli had actually nicked the ball. After Kohli waited for the third umpire’s decision, a section of fans had criticised the batter for not walking away despite knowing that he edged the ball.

'Cheater Virat Kohli'

Cheater Virat Kohli didn't walk after edge. Thanks to brilliant DRS by captain Rohit Sharma. And his fans compare him with Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni 😂 pic.twitter.com/LZp1KaBWWv — Nisha  (@NishaRo45_) May 9, 2023

'Shameless Virat Kohli'

How Shameless Virat Kohli Is Mannnnnnn !!! Even After Clear Edges, He Was Waiting For Ultraedges !!😭 pic.twitter.com/zZ6YumfBzF — «𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙪» (@Beingshanu17) May 9, 2023

'Zero Sportsmanship'

Virat didn't walked away even after a huge spike . This tells how low his sportsmanship level is . He can never match the levels of Sachin or Rohit as a cricketer ! pic.twitter.com/nqt0i7PILi — time square 🇮🇳 (@time__square) May 9, 2023

'Don't Compare Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma'

Virat Kohli didn't walk after edge. Thanks to brilliant DRS by captain Rohit Sharma. And his fans compare him with Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni 😂#RCBvsMI #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/fnceV5djJ7 — _mr_Suneel_ (@Mr_suneel45) May 9, 2023

'Where is Fairplay?'

Yr itna bada edge aor bhaiya bahar ni Jaa rhe the fairplay kaha gaya?#ViratKohli #RCBvsMI #CricketTwitter — Haryuksh Sadhotra 24 (@Harryhs06) May 9, 2023

