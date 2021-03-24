Krunal Pandya was one man who was trending on social media on Tuesday. Not only did he make his ODI debut at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune but also became the fastest player to score a half-century by a debutant. But here was this incident in the first ODI between India and England where Krunal was in the news for his altercation with Tom Curran. So this happened on the fifth delivery of the 49th over when Krunal and KL Rahul were blazing guns for the Indian team. Krunal Pandya Dedicates His Match-Winning Performance to His Late Father, Says ‘I Hope I Made You Proud’ (See Post).

While the Indian batsman ran for a single and heard Tom Curran murmuring something. We don't know what exactly. Krunal Pandya decided to not take things so easily and the Indian batsman decided to give him an earful. The umpires had to intervene to better the situation. The video went viral on social media and was shared by netizens.

Now, let's have a look at the video below:

Krunal Pandya scored 53 runs from 31 balls and during the course of his innings, he slammed seven boundaries and a couple of sixes. Post this, he dedicated his half-century to his father and even penned an emotional note. "I hope I made you proud," read a part of the note. He batted alongside KL Rahul and out India to a score of 317 runs. India won the first ODI by 66 runs. The series stands on 1-0.

