Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes is arguably the best fielder to have graced the game of cricket, and the fact is not hidden from anyone. Be it taking a breath-taking catch or executing a quick run out, the Proteas was nothing short of wire on the field. Rhodes, however, played his last international match way back in 2003 and one would have expected his reflexes to slow down. Well, that’s not the case, and one can visit Kings XI Punjab’s official page to verify the fact. In a recent video shared by the IPL franchise, Rhodes can be seen defying age with a couple of electrifying catches. Mayank Agarwal Swaps Roles With Fielding Coach Jonty Rhodes in Fun Practice Session.

Speaking of Rhodes’ first take, he dives to his left and takes a tough-looking catch with minimal effort. However, it was his second take which left everyone jaw-dropped. The KXIP fielding catch dived full length and grabbed a one-hand stunning catch. The clip didn’t take long in getting viral as fans were amazed seeing Rhodes’ prowess at the age of 51. The comment section of the post also got flooded with praises. Have a look. Team KXIP Key Players for IPL 2020: KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Glenn Maxwell and Other Cricketers to Watch Out.

Watch Video:

Despite having such fitness, Rhodes will not take the field for KXIP in Indian Premier League 2020. However, he’ll have the onus to sharpen the fielding skills of KL Rahul and Co.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab will kick-start their IPL 2020 campaign against Delhi Capitals on September 20 at the Dubai International cricket stadium. Both the sides have a well-balanced squad and must leave no stones unturned to snatch a victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2020 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).