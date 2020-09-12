Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes is arguably the best fielder to have ever graced the game and owing to his prowess, he has been assigned the role of Kings XI Punjab's fielding coach. Recently, however, the Proteas star swapped positions with KXIP batsman Mayank Agarwal in a fun practice session. In a video shared by KXIP on Twitter, Agarwal was seen giving catching practice to Rhodes. The star batsman was absolutely hilarious in the video as he was continually giving his inputs while training. "Come on youngster, you are better than that," said Agarwal before throwing the low catch to Rhodes. Team KXIP Key Players for IPL 2020: KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Glenn Maxwell and Other Cricketers to Watch Out For.

The 29-year-old also asked Rhodes to improve his feet positions. "Come on Jonty. Feet can be better," the KXIP batsman said further. Netizens were left in splits after Coach Agarwal in action as they flooded the comment section, praising Agarwal's acting skills. Also, it takes a lot of beating to give fielding lessons to someone like Jonty Rhodes. Meanwhile, let's look at the antics of the KXIP duo. KXIP IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST.

Watch Video:

Kings XI Punjab will fight for their maiden IPL title in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which is set to get underway on September 19 in UAE. The Punjab-based will take the field with their newly-appointed skipper KL Rahul and will like to get the glory.

With the presence of T20 stars like Rahul, Chris Gayle, Jimmy Neesham, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Shami, the Men in Red certainly have a strong team. However, they have to come together as a unit to make a mark in the gala tournament. KL Rahul's men will kick-start their campaign with a match against Delhi Capitals on September 20 in Dubai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2020 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).