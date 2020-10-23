Kings XI Punjab and Sunrises Hyderabad are meeting in the Match 43 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL). The encounter takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24 (Saturday). Both teams have equal chances of qualifying for the playoffs which increase stakes in the game even further. With four wins from 10 games, SRH and KXIP are placed at the fifth and sixth position in the team standings and the winning team will advance to the top four of the leader board. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for KXIP vs SRH game. KXIP vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 43.

Although SRH are placed higher in the team standings, KXIP will take the field as firm favourites. Losing six of their first seven games, KL Rahul’s troop was set to get knocked out of the playoff race. They, however, made a dramatic comeback and are on a three-match winning streak. On the other hand, Hyderabad are also fresh from a victory and will like to extend their good run. They have indeed done well in the bowling department, but their batsmen have the onus to deliver consistently. Now, let’s look at the best Dream11 team of match 43. Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – KL Rahul (KXIP) and Nicholas Pooran (KXIP) must be your wicket-keepers for this contest.

KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Kane Williamson (SRH), Manish Pandey (SRH), Chris Gayle (KXIP) and Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) must be your batsmen.

KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Jason Holder (SRH) must be your lone all-rounder for this game.

KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Chris Jordan (KXIP), Mohammed Shami (KXIP), Rashid Khan (SRH) and Sandeep Sharma (SRH) must be your bowlers for this game.

KL Rahul (KXIP) should be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while Nicholas Pooran (KXIP) can be chosen as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).