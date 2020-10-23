Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns against each other at the Dubai International Stadium in the second match of the Super Saturday in the IPL 2020. The two teams will fight their hearts out for creating chances in the IPL 2020 play-off. Sunrisers Hyderabad is placed on number five of the IPL 2020 points table and a win here would push them closer to the play-offs. Both teams have won four games from 10 matches and would be looking forward to keeping up with their winning streak. This would be more of a do or die encounter for both teams. Now, let's have a look at the weather and the pitch report for the game. IPL 2020: SRH Batting Hero Manish Pandey Blossoms on Return to No.3.

The weather isn't expected to change much as the mercury will around 31 degree Celcius at the start of the match and then will come down gradually by a degree or so as the night progresses. By the end of the day, the mercury will be around 28 degree Celcius. Since the precipitation level shows zero, there are no chances of rains playing a spoilsport. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Dubai Weather report (Photo Credits: Accuweather)

Pitch Report:

The pitch in Dubai supports the spinners and will continue to do so even in this match. As the game progresses, the ball stops before coming on to the bat. Dew has played a vital role over here and the teams will be tempted to chase first.

