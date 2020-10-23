Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) meet in the match number 43 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). We are nearing the end of the first round matches and the race has tighten up for a place in the playoffs. Both KXIP and SRH are in contention for a final four finish with and are placed close to each other on the IPL 2020 points table. This is the second contest between these two teams this season. In the previous meeting, Sunrisers emerged victorious by 69 runs. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the seven important things ahead of KXIP vs SRH IPL 2020 match. Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KXIP vs SRH IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium.

KXIP vs SRH Head-to-Head

In 15 meetings against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab have managed to win just four matches. And SRH have won 11 games, thus leading the head-to-head record.

KXIP vs SRH Key Players

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle will be the two key players or Kings XI Punjab team. From Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, David Warner and Jason Holder will hold the key.

KXIP vs SRH Mini-Battles

Rashid Khan vs Chris Gayle and Mohammed Shami vs Manish Pandey are among the top battles to witch out for during the course of Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Match 43 Venue

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host the IPL 2020 match 43 between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KXIP vs SRH Match Timings

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match 43 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

KXIP vs SRH Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

KXIP vs SRH Likely Playing XIs

KXIP Probable Playing 11: KL Rahul (c)(wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin.

SRH Probable Playing 11: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem/Abhishek Sharma.

