Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans face each other in the PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2025. Shaheen Afridi and his men have had a topsy-turvy season in PSL 2025 so far, winning two out of five matches played. With a superior Net Run Rate (NRR), they find themselves in the fifth spot on the PSL 2025 points table and would be desperate to return to winning ways after losing their last matches to Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, respectively. PSL 2025 Points Table and Team Standings Updated With NRR: Quetta Gladiators Fifth After Registering Second Win, Islamabad United Retain Top Spot.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have won just one match out of five so far and with just two points, they are rooted to the bottom of the PSL 2025 points table. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side had a poor start to their PSL 2025 campaign, losing their first three matches, but got their first points with a win over Lahore Qalandars on April 22. However, another defeat followed for Multan Sultans, this time against Islamabad United and Mohammad Rizwan and co would also aim at bouncing back. The fact that Multan Sultans already beat Lahore Qalandars once will give them confidence heading into this match. PSL 2025: Indian Broadcast Crew for Tournament in Dilemma Over Their Stay in Pakistan As Tension Escalates,

When is Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lahore Qalandars will go up against Multan Sultans in PSL 2025 on Saturday, April 26. The Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 match is set to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match in PSL 2025?

Earlier, Sony Sports had the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Since the horrific terror attack in South Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, Sony Sports Network decided not to live broadcast PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to watch Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 live telecast. For Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode pulled out and decided not to live-stream any of the PSL 2025 matches in India after the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam. However, fans in India will be able to watch Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2025 live streaming on the Sports Central YouTube channel for free.

