List of Matches Forfeited in ICC Tournaments As Pakistan Boycotts India Clash at T20 World Cup 2026
Historical overview of previous match forfeitures in ICC tournament history as Pakistan's decision to boycott its 2026 T20 World Cup fixture against India.
The landscape of international cricket has been significantly altered following the Pakistan government’s decision to boycott the national team’s scheduled match against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. While Pakistan will continue to participate in the remainder of the tournament, the team will not take the field for the high-stakes Group A fixture originally set for 15 February 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Pakistan Boycotts Match Against India at ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
The move follows a period of escalating diplomatic and sporting tension. This decision marks the first time in over two decades that a major ICC fixture has been forfeited due to geopolitical stand-offs, adding to a rare list of "walkovers" in World Cup history.
Historical Forfeitures in ICC World Cups
While the ICC mandates that matches be played at scheduled venues, several teams have historically refused to travel or compete, leading to the awarding of full points to their opponents.
List of Matches Forfeited in ICC Tournaments
|Year
|Tournament
|Match
|Forfeiting Team
|Reason Cited
|Result
|1996
|ODI World Cup
|Sri Lanka vs Australia
|Australia
|Security (Colombo bombing)
|SL awarded points
|1996
|ODI World Cup
|Sri Lanka vs West Indies
|West Indies
|Security (Colombo bombing)
|SL awarded points
|2003
|ODI World Cup
|Zimbabwe vs England
|England
|Political/Safety concerns
|ZIM awarded points
|2003
|ODI World Cup
|Kenya vs New Zealand
|New Zealand
|Terror threat (Nairobi)
|KEN awarded points
|2026
|T20 World Cup
|India vs Pakistan
|Pakistan
|Geopolitical boycott
|IND to be awarded points
Key Precedents: Safety vs Politics
The most prominent early examples occurred during the 1996 World Cup. Following a central bank bombing in Colombo by the LTTE just weeks before the tournament, both Australia and the West Indies refused to play their group matches in the Sri Lankan capital. Despite the boycott, Sri Lanka went on to win the tournament, famously defeating Australia in the final.
The 2003 tournament, hosted across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya, saw two forfeitures that changed the course of the competition. England refused to travel to Harare, citing moral objections to the Robert Mugabe regime and safety fears. Similarly, New Zealand declined to play in Nairobi following a terrorist attack in Mombasa. The forfeited points were instrumental in allowing Kenya to reach an unprecedented semi-final. Pakistan Boycotts T20 World Cup 2026 Match Against India: What It Means.
The 2026 Crisis: Why Pakistan is Boycotting
The current situation is unique as Pakistan is not withdrawing from the entire tournament, but specifically targeting the India fixture. The friction began during the 2025 Champions Trophy cycle when India refused to travel to Pakistan.
Tensions peaked in early 2026 when the ICC declined a request from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to move their matches out of India, subsequently replacing the Bangladesh team with Scotland. Pakistan’s government released an official statement on 1 February 2026, granting the team permission to play in the World Cup while explicitly forbidding the 15 February clash.
Implications for the T20 World Cup 2026
According to ICC standard playing conditions and Law 15.2 of the Laws of Cricket, a refusal to take the field results in an immediate forfeiture.
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Points Table: India will be awarded two points and a significant boost to their Net Run Rate (NRR) based on the "average" winning margin rules.
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Knockout Uncertainty: The Pakistan government has not yet clarified its stance should the two arch-rivals meet again in a semi-final or the final.
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Commercial Impact: As the most-watched event in global cricket, the boycott represents a substantial commercial loss for the ICC and broadcasters.
As the tournament begins, the ICC has yet to announce if the schedule will be officially amended or if the slot will remain as a technical walkover.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).