Live Cricket Streaming of Nepal vs Oman ODI 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Series NEP vs OMA Match

Nepal Cricket Team (Photo Credits: South Asian Games)

Nepal will take Oman in match 28 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament. The match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on February 9, 2020 (Sunday). This will be the second meeting between the sides as Oman won the first game earlier in the moth by 18 games. The hosts are sixth in the points table with the visitors occupying the second spot. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live streaming details of Nepal vs Oman can scroll down below for more details. Nepal Vs Oman, Live Cricket Score 4th ODI Match.

This will be Nepal’s third match in the tournament as they host the fifth edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series. After a defeat in their opening game of the series, the hosts bounced back with a dominating win over the United States of America. Karan KC was named as the man of the match for his brilliant spell of 4/15 in 7.1 overs which handed his side a historic win. Meanwhile, Oman have an opportunity to go top of the table with a win in this clash and take a step closer to the dream of playing in the 2023 World Cup.

When to Watch Nepal vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Nepal and Oman will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on February 9, 2020 (Sunday). The clash is scheduled to start at 09:15 am IST and 09:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Nepal vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Viewers in Nepal can watch the match live on Kantipur TV HD Channel. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for this match as there are no official broadcasters of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Nepal vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI Match

With no live telecast of Nepal vs Oman in India, fans can still follow the match via live streaming is available in India. Fans can check Kantipur TV HD's live streaming option from here, to catch Nepal vs Oman cricket match online. In India, the live streaming of the clash will be available on the FanCode app and the official website.

Nepal will be looking to perform better than they did in their previous meeting and will be hoping to get a win in this clash. Oman are level on points with the United States of America at the top of team standings with 12 and a win could see them put some daylight between them and the chasing pack.