PAK vs ENG Free Live Streaming Online in India and Pakistan: England hosts Pakistan in a three-match T20I series at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. All the three matches of the PAK vs ENG T20I series will be played live at the same venue. For the first time after coronavirus lockdown, fans will witness a T20I contest. Like the Test matches, the series will be played behind closed doors. Fans in India and Pakistan can follow the PAK vs ENG T20 live match on TV and online. For PAK vs ENG free live streaming fans can scroll below to get all the information. Apart from PAK vs ENG live streaming online, fans will get details on PAK vs ENG free tv telecast as well. Quick note: PAK vs ENG T20 match live streaming online will be available on Sony Sports Network in India and PTV Sports network in Pakistan. Pakistan vs England 1st T20I 2020: Manchester Weather and Rain Forecast Check Pitch Report of Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Eoin Morgan and Babar Azam will lead England and Pakistan respectively. Ahead of T20Is, England won the three-match Test series 1-0 with two games ending in draws. Pakistan would now look to end the challenging tour on a high with a T20I series win. The first T20I takes place today, August 28 and will start at 06:00 pm local time, 10:30 pm IST and 10:00 pm PKT.

1st T20I, Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG) Free Telecast on TV

Just like the Test series, PAK vs ENG T20I series will be telecast live on Sony Pictures Networks in India. So, the PAK vs ENG 1st T20I will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India. For viewers in Pakistan, PTV Sports and TEN Sports will provide free live telecast of PAK vs ENG T20 match. Pakistan vs England Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Series Opener, Here Are Results of Last Five PAK vs ENG T20I Cricket Matches.

1st T20I, Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG) Free Live Streaming Online

The PAK vs ENG 1st T20I live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLIV. However, users will have to pay the subscription fees. For free live streaming of PAK vs ENG 1st T20I online, fans can watch Sony Six channel on Jio TV and Airtel’s XStream mobile app for free.

Fans will be looking for a thrilling match, so that they enjoy the live streaming and telecast of the game at their homes. England start as favourites to win the series opener, but Pakistan is a dangerous side in the game’s shortest format.

