After the three-match Test series, England and Pakistan take on each other in the game’s shortest format, which is T20I. The three-match T20I series begins on August 28. The second and third T20Is will be played August 30 and September 01 respectively. All the three matches will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. While England are ranked second in T20Is, Pakistan hold the fourth spot. If Pakistan beat England 3-0 they will move to second place in the rankings. Pakistan vs England 1st T20I 2020: Manchester Weather and Rain Forecast Check Pitch Report of Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

England and Pakistan have played 15 T20Is against each other so far. The head-to-head record stands in favour of England with ten victories. Pakistan, on the other hand, have won just four T20Is against England. Meanwhile, ahead of the PAK vs ENG 1st T20I 2020, we take a look at last five T20I encounters between these two sides.

England vs Pakistan – May 05, 2019 – ENG Won by 7 Wickets

The last T20I match between these two teams took place at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Batting first, Pakistan scored 173/6 with Babar Azam and Haris Sohail scoring 65 and 50 respectively. In response, England chased down the target with seven wickets in hand. Captain Eoin Morgan scored unbeaten 57 and was well supported by Joe Root’s 47. Pakistan vs England 1st T20I 2020: Eoin Mogan, Babar Azam and Other Key Players to Watch Out for in Manchester.

England vs Pakistan – September 07, 2016 – PAK Won by 9 Wickets

Pakistan registered an easy win when these two sides met at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground around four years back. Pakistan chased 136 at the loss of just one wicket. Openers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif scored 59 each.

Pakistan vs England– November 30, 2015 – Match Tied, ENG Won Super Over

The only tied T20I match between England and Pakistan took place at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Pakistan matched England’s 154 while chasing, but England won the Super Over.

Pakistan vs England– November 27, 2015 – ENG Won by 3 Runs

In this contest, played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan fell short of the target by just three runs. Chasing 173, the Green Shirts managed 169 for eight.

Pakistan vs England– November 26, 2015 – ENG Won by 14 Runs

Set a target of 161, Pakistan were restricted to 146 by England at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Thanks to Sam Billings 53, England posted a decent target.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be looking to better their record against England. Babar Azam will lead the visitors while Eoin Morgan is in charge of Pakistan. It will be the first T20I series to be played after the coronavirus lockdown.

