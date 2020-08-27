England and Pakistan meet in the first T20I at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. The two teams will face-off in the three T20Is after the three-match Test series, which England won 1-0. None of the England players who were part of the Test squad will take part in the T20I series. Eoin Morgan will lead the home side while Babar Azam will be in charge of the Pakistan team. Pakistan are ranked fourth in T20Is while England are second-placed. Shoaib Akhtar Mercilessly Trolled by Fans for Calling James Anderson ‘Medium Fast Bowler’.

Weather in England is always crucial as it often spoils the matches. In the Test series as well, the second and third matches saw rains resulting in washout of days or delay in the start of play. Meanwhile, as far as Manchester’s weather on Friday, August 28, is concerned, we could witness some rain during the start of the match. The weather is, however, expected to improve after the first hour. Ahead of the match, Greater Manchester witnessed the arrival of Storm Francis.

Manchester Weather, August 28

Photo Credits: accuweather.com

Pitch Report: The Old Trafford Cricket Ground pitch is expected to provide a balanced contest between bat and ball. Pacers could find some extra bounce, and with overcast conditions, the ball will see a good movement as well. Batsmen will have to work hard initially for their runs, but will enjoy batting once set. Teams may prefer chasing.

