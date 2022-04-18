Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have had a similar journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. In last five outings, both the teams have lost one and won four. Overall, both the teams have played six games thus far and won four. Meanwhile, the two sides will face-off in the match number 31 of the IPL 2022. Ahead of the LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 clash, we take a look a few things related to the game. LSG vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 31.

Super Giants come into the clash with a victory over Mumbai Indians in their previous game. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on the other hand, defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous outing.

LSG vs RCB Head-to-Head Record

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore have not faced each other yet. So, no head-to-head record between the two sides is available. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 31 Key Players

KL Rahul, fresh from his century, and Avesh Khan will hold they key for Lucknow Super Giants. In Royal Challengers Bangalore camp, all eyes will be on in-form Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell.

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 31 Mini Battles

Avesh Khan vs Virat Kohli is one of the mini battles we can witness in the LSG vs RCB clash. Apart from it, Quinton de Kock vs Mohammed Siraj will make up for an exciting duel to witness.

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 31 Venue and Match Timing

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (LSG vs RCB) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on April 19, 2022 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 31 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live on Star Sports channels. The LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the LSG vs RCB live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 31 Likely Playing XIs

LSG Predicted Playing 11: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

RCB Predicted Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

