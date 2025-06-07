Raigad Royals will take on Puneri Bappa in the sixth match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 tournament on June 7. The Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Star Sports is the broadcast partner of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa MPL 2025 match can watch it on Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Fans looking for live streaming viewing options need to use the JioHotstar app and website. Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Full Schedule: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of MPL 2025 Cricket League.

Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa MPL 2025

