The sixth edition of the Maharashtra Premier League has already kick-started. Six evenly matched sides are clashing across 34 matches to determine the winner of MPL 2025. The Maharashtra Premier League 2025 spans from June 4 to June 22, with all matches happening at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Meanwhile, fans looking for schedule of Maharashtra Premier League 2025, along with match timings and venue details can check below. T20 Mumbai 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Cricket League.

The six teams participating in MPL 2025 are: Eagle Nashik Titans, Raigad Royals, Puneri Bappa, Satara Warriors, PBG Kolhapur Tuskers, and Ratnagiri Jets. The six teams are locking horns in 30 league phase matches before the top four from the points table indulge in MPL 2025 playoffs, to finally determine the winner on June 22, 2025, in the grand finale. The Maharashtra Premier League 2025 provides a golden opportunity for all sides to unveil their talented stars. Mukesh Choudhary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhant Giri, Jay Pande, and Atharva Dharmadhikrai, are some of the many big names playing in MPL 2025. T20 Mumbai League 2025 Launches New Anthem For Third Season, Rohit Sharma Makes Guest Appearance as Brand Ambassador (Watch Video).

Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Full Schedule:

Match No. Date Teams Time (IST) 1 June 4, 2025 Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans 7:00 PM 2 June 5, 2025 Raigad Royals vs Satara Warriors 2:00 PM 3 June 6, 2025 Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa 2:00 PM 4 June 7, 2025 Satara Warriors vs Eagle Nashik Titans 9:30 AM 5 June 7, 2025 Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers 2:00 PM 6 June 7, 2025 Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa 7:00 PM 7 June 8, 2025 Ratnagiri Jets vs Satara Warriors 7:00 PM 8 June 9, 2025 Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans 9:30 AM 9 June 10, 2025 Ratnagiri Jets vs Raigad Royals 9:30 AM 10 June 10, 2025 Kolhapur Tuskers vs Satara Warriors 2:00 PM 11 June 10, 2025 Puneri Bappa vs Eagle Nashik Titans 7:00 PM 12 June 11, 2025 Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa 7:00 PM 13 June 12, 2025 Raigad Royals vs Eagle Nashik Titans 7:00 PM 14 June 13, 2025 Raigad Royals vs Puneri Bappa 9:30 AM 15 June 13, 2025 Satara Warriors vs Eagle Nashik Titans 2:00 PM 16 June 13, 2025 Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers 7:00 PM 17 June 14, 2025 Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa 2:00 PM 18 June 15, 2025 Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa 9:30 AM 19 June 15, 2025 Satara Warriors vs Ratnagiri Jets 2:00 PM 20 June 15, 2025 Raigad Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers 7:00 PM 21 June 16, 2025 Raigad Royals vs Ratnagiri Jets 9:30 AM 22 June 16, 2025 Eagle Nashik Titans vs Kolhapur Tuskers 2:00 PM 23 June 16, 2025 Satara Warriors vs Puneri Bappa 7:00 PM 24 June 17, 2025 Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa 2:00 PM 25 June 17, 2025 Satara Warriors vs Raigad Royals 7:00 PM 26 June 18, 2025 Raigad Royals vs Eagle Nashik Titans 2:00 PM 27 June 18, 2025 Satara Warriors vs Kolhapur Tuskers 7:00 PM 28 June 19, 2025 Raigad Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers 9:30 AM 29 June 19, 2025 Satara Warriors vs Puneri Bappa 2:00 PM 30 June 19, 2025 Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans 7:00 PM 31 (Qualifier 1) June 20, 2025 TBD 2:00 PM 32 (Eliminator) June 20, 2025 TBD 7:00 PM 33 (Qualifier 2) June 21, 2025 TBD 7:00 PM 34 (Final) June 22, 2025 TBD 7:00 PM

It is going to be a packed schedule in the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 with multiple matches happening in single days. What makes the event even more exciting is that all these game are scheduled to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

