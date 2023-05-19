Mumbai Indians, record champions, stand a risk of missing out on a spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs. After Royal Challengers Bangalore’s victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians have dropped to the fifth spot on the points table and now need not only a win in their last match but also other results to go their way. Rohit Sharma and co had matters in their own hands as they headed to face Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in their last match. But a five-run defeat would haunt the five-time champions now as they face an absolute must-win situation against Sunrisers Hyderabad to stay in contention for a spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs. Mumbai Indians face the out-of-form Sunrisers in their last league stage match on May 21 at the Wankhede Stadium. IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained.

With four points, a win in that game would push Mumbai towards qualification, but the one thing that can be an impediment in their Net Run Rate, which is -0.128 at the moment. In case a situation arises when Mumbai Indians have the same points as other teams as the league phase comes to an end, NRR would come into play and it might lead to their elimination. In this article, we shall look at the playoff qualification scenarios for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023.

How Can Mumbai Indians Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs?

#Mumbai Indians have to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 21. A win would take their points tally to 16.

#Hope Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants. In that case, Lucknow Super Giants would have 15 points compared to Mumbai Indians’ 16 (if they beat SRH).

#Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings must lose their remaining matches. With this, both teams will finish with 14 points and Mumbai Indians will go through.

Mumbai Indians also can finish in the top two should Chennai Super Kings lose to Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants suffer defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. Having said that, the five-time champions need to win their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at all costs. A defeat to SRH would mean the end of their campaign.

