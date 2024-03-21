After leading Mumbai Indians (MI) to five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, Rohit Sharma will no longer lead the team. Ahead of the 2024 season, Mumbai Indians made a surprise move which saw Hardik Pandya return to the franchise after two seasons. Interestingly, after leading Gujarat Titans to title win in IPL 2022 and as runners-up in 2023, Pandya left the franchise for MI. And not just that, he was named MI's new captain replacing their most successful captain Rohit. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

With a change in guard, Mumbai Indians will be hoping to find their old mojo back which saw them conquer the IPL. At the auction ahead of IPL 2024, MI added Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi and Shivalik Sharma to the squad. Madushanka, however, has been replaced by South Africa's Kwena Maphaka after being ruled out due to Injury. MI also signed Luke Wood in pace of injured Jason Behrendorff for the IPL 2024.

MI Schedule for IPL 2024

Date Match Time (IST) Venue March 24 GT vs MI 07:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium March 27 SRH vs MI 07:30 PM Rajiv Gandhi Stadium April 01 MI vs RR 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium April 07 MI vs DC 07:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

*Schedule for remaining matches to be updated once released

MI Squad for IPL 2024

Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

Last season, MI finished fourth on the points table and qualified for the playoffs. The Rohit Sharma-led side won eight out of 14 matches and ended with 16 points. After winning the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Mumbai lost the Qualifier 2 to Gujarat Titans.

