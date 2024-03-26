The five-time champions Mumbai Indians weren't able to change their humiliating record of not winning the opening IPL match since 2012 and lost their first match Indian Premier League 2024 against Gujarat Titans by six runs. Hardik Pandya, who was named as the new captain of the side after Rohit Sharma failed in his first assignment at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Meanwhile, you can download MI IPL 2024 Full Schedule PDF here. The franchise have showcased disappointing performances in the last three editions of the tournament and qualified for the knockouts only once after their successful triumph in 2020. Hardik looked clueless as a leader in the first game against GT and also disappointed with both the ball and bat. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India has released the full schedule of the Indian Premier League after initially releasing the 21-match timetable. This was due to the general elections in India, which are set to clash with the cash-rich league. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

MI Full IPL 2024 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue March 24 7:30 PM GT vs MI Ahmedabad March 27 7:30 PM SRH vs MI Hyderabad April 1 7:30 PM MI vs RR Mumbai April 7 3:30 PM MI vs DC Mumbai April 11 7:30 PM MI vs RCB Mumbai April 14 7:30 PM MI vs CSK Mumbai April 18 7:30 PM PBKS vs MI Mohali April 22 7:30 PM RR vs MI Jaipur April 27 3:30 PM DC vs MI Delhi April 30 7:30 PM LSG vs MI Lucknow May 3 7:30 PM MI vs KKR Mumbai May 6 7:30 PM MI vs SRH Mumbai May 11 7:30 PM KKR vs MI Kolkata May 17 7:30 PM MI vs LSG Mumbai

The Mumbai Indians will be facing the Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on April 1, 2024. MI will want to get back to winning ways on their home ground and not repeat the mistakes they did against Gujarat Titans. MI are one of those teams who have given players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma. The squad have many such players who have the potential to become future stars for India in the coming days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).